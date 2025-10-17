Mining Elites 2026 is proud to announce its exceptional group of sponsors and partners for this year’s edition. These organisations represent leadership, innovation, and sustainability across the mining value chain, underscoring their shared commitment to advancing Africa’s mining future.

Lead Partner – Consulmet

Consulmet (www.Consulmet.com) is a specialist engineering group that designs and builds minerals processing plants on a fast-tracked, fixed-price basis (EPC/LSTK). Headquartered in Johannesburg, with offices in Australia and across sub-Saharan Africa, the company delivers turnkey projects in remote and developing regions. Its expertise spans multiple commodities, including gold, platinum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, coal, and mineral sands. All engineering and procurement are handled in South Africa, with full plant fabrication and trial assembly done at its facility near Johannesburg. Consulment employs around 500 professionals across its operations.

Premium Partner – Leaders: SSC Group

SSC Group (www.SSCGroup.co.za) is a proudly South African, black-owned company with diversified investments across mining, renewable energy, and industrial sectors. The group is driven by transformation and empowerment, helping to create sustainable enterprises and opportunities within the mining industry. SSC’s leadership and commitment to inclusive growth make it a powerful force in Africa’s economic development.

Premium Partner – ESG: Credeq

Credeq (www.Credeq.com) provides innovative guarantee and credit risk solutions tailored to the mining and energy sectors. With expertise in environmental and rehabilitation guarantees, the company plays a vital role in promoting responsible and compliant mining practices. Credeq has a strong track record of supporting mining companies during financial or operational downturns, helping them stabilise, restructure, and recover. It provides strategic financial solutions and advisory services designed to prevent business fallout and ensure long-term sustainability in challenging market conditions.

Premium Partner – Tech&Innovation: GoldOre

GoldOre (www.GoldOre.org) continues to lead in mineral processing innovation with its patented MACH REACTOR, a high-shear cavitation technology that boosts metal recovery and improves process efficiency. The company’s drive to modernise mineral extraction demonstrates how technology can revolutionise productivity while reducing environmental impact.

Category Partners

Guardrisk

Guardrisk (www.Guardrisk.co.za) – A leader in risk financing and insurance solutions, Guardrisk provides tailored cover and risk management services that support resilience in mining operations.

Council for Geoscience

Council for Geoscience (www.Geoscience.org.za) – South Africa’s national geoscience institution, offering scientific research, geological mapping, and mineral data that underpin exploration and sustainable resource development.

AKS Lining Systems

AKS Lining Systems (www.AKS.co.za) – Specialists in corrosion protection and containment systems, AKS provides high-performance lining solutions for mining and industrial applications.

Armco

Armco (www.Armco.co.za) – is a trusted supplier of steel products and structural solutions for infrastructure and mine construction projects across South Africa.

Xylem

Xylem (www.Xylem.com) – is a global leader in water technology, Xylem delivers smart, sustainable water and wastewater management systems critical to mining operations.

Invincible Valves

Invincible Valves (www.InvincibleValves.com) – Offering a comprehensive range of industrial valves, Invincible Valves is known for its reliability, precision, and service excellence in demanding mining environments.

TLT-Turbo

TLT-Turbo (www.TLT-Turbo.africa) – Renowned for advanced ventilation and air movement systems, TLT-Turbo provides safe, energy-efficient solutions essential to underground mining.

Innomotics

Innomotics (www.Innomotics.com) – Innomotics is a global leader in electric motors and large drive systems, known for its technical expertise and innovation in electrical solutions across industries. The company plays a key role in delivering reliable drive technology for industrial and infrastructure applications worldwide. As a thought leader in efficiency, electrification, sustainability, and digitalization, Innomotics continues to shape the future of industrial operations. Headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany, the company employs around 15,000 people and generates over €3 billion in annual revenue.

Goodwin Submersible Pumps

Goodwin Submersible Pumps (www.GoodwinAfrica.com) – Specialists in heavy-duty submersible slurry pumps built to handle abrasive and corrosive conditions, trusted globally for performance and durability.

ATT Tyres

ATT Tyres – A leading supplier of off-the-road tyres for mining and construction, ATT Tyres supports safe and efficient mobility across the continent’s toughest terrains.

Mining Elites 2026 extends its appreciation to all partners for their continued support and collaboration. Together, these organisations embody the strength and innovation driving Africa’s mining success story.