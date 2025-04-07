The decades of brutal civil war that ravaged South Sudan left behind a terrible legacy of land littered by landmines, cluster munitions, and unexploded ordnances.

Since 2004, more than 5,000 people have been killed by explosions from these devices.

However, significant strides have been made to tackle this deadly threat, with the United Nations Mine Action Service in South Sudan (UNMAS) destroying more than 1.2 million unexploded ordnances, releasing over 1,300 square kilometers of land, and clearing more than 4,000 kilometers of roads in the past two decades.

While this achievement was commemorated when South Sudan marked International Mine Awareness Day, recent political tensions and escalating conflict made several speakers caution the country’s leaders against undoing the progress made.

“Let’s learn how to stay safe and how to be reasonable about our future, because if we don’t stay safe, the future is not predictable,” said Agot Alier, a UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Young Reporter.

While he may have been primarily addressing fellow children, nobody could misunderstand his message: Do the right thing today to make our shared tomorrow better.

For that to happen, Zehrudin Sukanovic, Chief of the UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS) in South Sudan, an integral part of the UN peacekeeping mission in the country, pledged to continue to live by the motto “challenge the challenges” which has served the demining sector well.

“We remained resilient and unified and kept working together towards a shared vision of peace, safety, and stability,” Mr. Sukanovic said, referring to how UNMAS, the National Mine Action Authority and other stakeholders confronted the setbacks caused by the civil wars in 2013 and 2016.

Through a collective effort, these partners have cleared 15,000 agricultural areas, 344 schools, 316 water points and 437 health clinics, making it possible for communities across the country to resume farming and trade, and for thousands of girls and boys to safely attend school.

“The goal is within reach. South Sudan is committed to its international obligations and other treaties to declare our country mine-free by 2030,” affirmed Jurkuch Barach Jurkuch, Chairperson of the National Mine Action Authority.

With “just” 22 square kilometers of land known to be contaminated by mines and other explosives left to be cleared, the task may seem easier than it actually is, with current insecurity and financial issues clouding the horizon.

“’Safe futures start here’ is more than a slogan – it’s a call to action. Our collective responsibility is to ensure that mine action remains a priority. Each mine cleared and each piece of land made safe is a step toward peace,” said Anita Kiki Gbeho, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Humanitarian/Resident Coordinator, who also stressed the need for sustained funding and political commitment to the cause.

With the activities of both peacekeepers and humanitarian actors often depending on the removal of explosive remnants of war, there are multiple reasons to share the sentiments expressed by UNMAS chief, Zehruddin Sukanovic.

“I sincerely hope that 2025 will represent a solid step forward rather than yet another obstacle in our ongoing journey to secure a safer space and future for the people of South Sudan.”