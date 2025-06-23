Zimbabwe has set a new tobacco production record after more than 300 million kilo of leaf tobacco worth over $1 billon have been sold since the marketing season opened in March, the country’s industry regulatory body announced on Wednesday.

The Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) confirmed that Zimbabwe has officially surpassed its all-time national tobacco production record of 296 million kilogrammes achieved in 2023, after this year’s seasonal cumulative sales reached over 300 million kg on Wednesday.

“This year’s marketing season has been historic. As of June 18, Zimbabwe has sold over 300 million kg of tobacco, a new and all-time record,” Chelesani Tsarwe, a TIMB public affairs officer, told Xinhua in an interview, adding that the one-billion-dollar revenue for farmers is another milestone worth celebrating.

She noted that while the production milestone reflects resilience and hard work across the value chain, the ideal future is not just about record volumes, but also about increased local processing, enhanced farmer earnings, diversified markets, and environmentally sustainable practices in the tobacco sector.

“We must shift from volume-driven horizontal growth to value-driven growth,” she said.

In 2021, Zimbabwe launched a tobacco value chain transformation plan, aiming to increase leaf tobacco production to 300 million kilos annually and transform the industry into a $5 billion industry by 2025.

As a pillar of Zimbabwe’s economy, tobacco is primarily exported to China and South Africa, among other countries, significantly contributing to export earnings and rural livelihoods.

