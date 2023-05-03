Mindware, one of the leading regional IT Value-Added Distributors in Middle East and Africa, has announced its presence at GITEX AFRICA (https://GITEXAfrica.com/), that will take place from 31 May - 2 June 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco. The Company’s participation will be centered around the theme of ‘Digital Transformation’.

Mr. Toni Azzi, General Manager, Qatar, Levant and Africa at Mindware comments: “Digital transformation is high on the priority of governments and enterprises across the African continent, as they look to build resiliency and competitiveness. As a leading regional distributor with a very strong presence in Africa for over 40 years, Mindware has been working towards enabling and accelerating the digitization initiatives of partners and their customers in the region and helping them adopt the latest technologies that will spur growth and drive economic development in the countries they operate in.”

“GITEX AFRICA offers us the opportunity to showcase our strong, varied portfolio of market-leading vendors, solutions and services to a diverse audience and help raise awareness and establish connections with partners and customers. We have been a key participant at GITEX Dubai for the past 20 years and are looking to replicate the same success at GITEX Africa. We believe that the event will go a long way in helping us expand to new territories and enhance our footprint and coverage in the region.”

During the exhibition, Mindware will be announcing new partnerships with best-of-breed vendors and introducing brands covering the latest technologies including datacentre, networking, Cloud and security solutions. Furthermore, the company will be launching its Professional Services portfolio. A big focus will also be on the launch of Mindware’s Cloud Marketplace Platform in Africa which will offer superior transactional experience to the channel community as well as a wide variety of cloud solutions and services.

Mindware is honoured to have some of its key vendors joining the distributor at its GITEX AFRICA stand - namely Dell Technologies and Cisco as Platinum Sponsors; Archer as Gold Sponsor; and IBM, RSA, Kodak Alaris, HP Inc, Veritas, APC Schneider Electric as Silver Sponsors.

“We would like to take this opportunity and invite all our partners and interested parties to visit us at GITEX AFRICA so we can enlighten them about our company’s vision and capabilities, discuss our newest product portfolios, vendor roadmaps, reseller programs, Cloud solutions, and service offerings,” concluded Mr. Azzi.

Mindware will be exhibiting at Hall 4, Stand 4B-40.

