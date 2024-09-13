Royal Thai Embassy, Cairo, Egypt


On 11 and 12 September 2024, the Royal Thai Embassy together with the Thai Students’ Association in Cairo under the Royal Patronage organised workshops on Microsoft PowerPoint for Thai students in Cairo. The workshops’ curriculum was prepared by Microsoft (Thailand) and ThaiMOOC. The students learned how to use basic features, Slide Master, adjust pictures, charts, tables, WordArt, SmartArt, animations and transitions, as well as to utilize artificial intelligence to help with the design. There were 19 students who passed the test and received certificates from Microsoft (Thailand)/ThaiMOOC.

The said workshops are part of a Digital Skills Training program aimed at improving the digital skills of Thai students and preparing them for the world of work after graduation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Royal Thai Embassy, Cairo, Egypt.