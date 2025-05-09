On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles, I extend warm congratulations to the European Union and its Member States on the occasion of Europe Day 2025.

This year’s commemoration carries special significance, marking the 75th anniversary of the Schuman Declaration—a bold vision that laid the foundation for peace, unity, and cooperation in Europe. Today, that legacy continues to inspire efforts across the world to promote democracy, multilateralism, and sustainable development.

Seychelles deeply values its longstanding and dynamic partnership with the European Union—one built on mutual respect, shared values, and a joint commitment to global progress. The EU has proven a steadfast partner in advancing our national and regional priorities—from climate action and marine conservation, to trade, security, and capacity-building.

As the world faces increasingly complex challenges—from climate change and geopolitical instability to digital inequality—our collaboration takes on even greater importance. We commend the EU for its continued global leadership, particularly in driving the green transition, digital transformation, and inclusive development through key initiatives such as the NDICI and the Samoa Agreement.

On this Europe Day, Seychelles reaffirms its commitment to strengthening ties with the European Union. Together, we look to the future with determination—to build a more just, resilient, and sustainable world for generations to come.

Happy Europe Day!