Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, officially launched their programs in Ghana in partnership with H.E. Mrs. LORDINA DRAMANI MAHAMA, The First Lady of the Republic of Ghana and Ambassador of “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother”, during the Merck Foundation Ghana Alumni Summit 2026.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.), CEO of Merck Foundation and President of “More Than a Mother” Campaign emphasized, “I am delighted to meet our long-term partner and my dear sister, H.E. Mrs. LORDINA DRAMANI MAHAMA, First Lady of the Republic of Ghana and to honor her outstanding contribution as the Ambassador of “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother”. We also formally launched the Merck Foundation programs in the country and underscored our commitment towards building healthcare and media capacity, patient care landscape transformation, breaking infertility stigma and supporting girl education, together in the country.

I am proud to share that we have to date provided 257 scholarships for local Ghanaian healthcare providers in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties, with the aim to establish a strong platform of skilled and specialized healthcare providers across Ghana’s healthcare sector nationwide.”

Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg Haverkamp added, “Our aim is to improve the overall health and wellbeing of people by building healthcare capacity across Africa, Asia and other developing countries. We are strongly committed to transforming patient care landscape through our scholarships program.”

H.E. Mrs. LORDINA DRAMANI MAHAMA, First Lady of the Republic of Ghana expressed, “It is a pleasure to welcome and meet the Chairman and CEO of Merck Foundation in our country. Together, we officially launched our joint programs and celebrated important milestones reflecting the great success of our partnership in building healthcare capacity, transforming patient care, breaking infertility stigma and supporting girl education.

Our partnership has enabled us to provide 257 scholarships for our healthcare providers nationwide, reaching not only the capital city but communities across the country. This is a huge achievement for us.

Moreover, through Educating Linda Program, we are also providing annual scholarships for our 40 high-performing yet underprivileged Ghanaian schoolgirls, to help them complete their education. Educating and empowering young girls is one of the most powerful investments we can make towards building stronger families, thriving communities, and a brighter future for our nation.”

Merck Foundation has overall provided more than 2,600 scholarships for healthcare providers in 44 critical and underserved specialties from over 52 countries.

During the Summit, Merck Foundation alumni shared inspiring testimonies on how these scholarships have transformed their professional journeys and improved patient care in their communities.

Moreover, Merck Foundation Awards Ceremony was also held where the Winners of the Merck Foundation Awards 2024 and 2025 were acknowledged by Merck Foundation Chairman, Merck Foundation CEO together with Ghana First Lady.

“It was a pleasure meeting and celebrating our winners, the health and social champions, who are the voice of the voiceless”, added Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Out of the total 257 scholarships provided for Ghanaian healthcare providers;

89 scholarships have been provided for one-year postgraduate diplomas and two-year master’s degrees in Diabetes, Endocrinology, Preventive Cardiovascular and Obesity&Weight Management, under the Merck Foundation Nationwide Diabetes and Hypertension Blue Points Program.

have been provided for one-year postgraduate diplomas and two-year master’s degrees in Diabetes, Endocrinology, Preventive Cardiovascular and Obesity&Weight Management, under the 69 scholarships have been provided for Fertility Specialty and Embryology training in India, one year PG Diploma and two-year MSc in Sexual and Reproductive care, Urology, Women’s Health and Family Medicine. This will play a vital role in breaking infertility stigma.

have been provided for Fertility Specialty and Embryology training in India, one year PG Diploma and two-year MSc in Sexual and Reproductive care, Urology, Women’s Health and Family Medicine. This will play a vital role in breaking infertility stigma. 12 scholarships have been provided for healthcare providers for Oncology and Cancer Management.

have been provided for healthcare providers for Oncology and Cancer Management. 87 scholarships have been provided for 1 year PG Diploma and 2 Years Master Degree in other various critical and underserved specialties like Acute Medicine, Respiratory Care, Critical care, General Surgery, Trauma and Orthopaedics, Psychiatry, Dermatology, Emergency&Resuscitation Medicine, Gastroenterology, Infectious diseases, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Neuroimaging for Research, Pain Management, Rheumatology, Neonatal Medicine, Paediatrics and Child Health, Care of the Older Person and more.

The summit was also attended by the beneficiaries of Educating Linda.

“The young girls shared powerful testimonies about how these scholarships have positively transformed their lives. Listening to their journeys and learning about the impact these scholarships have had on their education, confidence, and future aspirations was truly inspiring and deeply moving” added Dr. Kelej.

In partnership with the First Lady of Ghana, Merck Foundation has also launched seven children’s storybooks: “More Than a Mother”, “Educating Linda”, “Jackline’s Rescue”, “Not Who You Are”, “Ride into the Future”, “Sugar Free Jude” and “Mark’s Pressure” to raise awareness about critical social and health issues among young children.

During the occasion, several copies of the storybooks were also signed by the The First Lady of Ghana, Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO, making the initiative even more special for the participants and young children present. Thousands of copies will be distributed across schools in Ghana. These storybooks have also been adapted into animation films to further enhance their impact.

Merck Foundation, together with the First Lady of Ghana, also organizes annual Online Health Media Training for the Ghanaian journalists and also launches annual awards for media, musicians, filmmakers, and fashion designers to encourage creative talents to raise awareness about important social issues. To date, more than 125 Ghanaian talents have been recognized through the Awards.

During the Summit, Merck Foundation CEO and Ghana First Lady also announced the Call for Application for their 2026 Awards.

Details of the Awards:

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards “More Than a Mother” 2026: Media representatives and media students are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards “More Than a Mother” 2026: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards “More Than a Mother” 2026: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards “More Than a Mother” 2026: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

5. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2026 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: Media representatives are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

6. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2026 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

7. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2026 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

8. Merck Foundation Song Awards 2026 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

Apply here: https://apo-opa.co/4uMkeiX

Entries for all the awards are to be submitted via email to:

submit@merck-foundation.com

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Contact:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

Phone: +91 9310087613/ +91 9319606669

Email: mehak.handa@external.merckgroup.com

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