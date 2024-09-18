Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com) aims to raise awareness about Diabetes, Hypertension and Importance of adopting a Healthy Lifestyle through their Awards; Last date for Entry Submission: 30th October 2024. Apply now at submit@merck-foundation.com.

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany has announced Call for Applications for their Merck Foundation “Diabetes&Hypertension” Awards 2024 in partnership with African First Ladies. Four awards have been announced for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students and new potential talents in these fields. The theme of the awards is to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and One the most Influential African Women for the year 2019 - 2023 emphasized, “Through our Lifestyle Awards, launched in partnership with my dear sisters, African First Ladies, we want to encourage the Media, Music, Film Making and Fashion communities to come forward and join hands with us to raise awareness about Diabetes&Hypertension. With these awards and other initiatives, we want to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

I am looking forward to all the entries from our African talents for these important awards.”

The four awards announced are:

1. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards “Diabetes&Hypertension” 2024

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards “Diabetes&Hypertension” 2024

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards “Diabetes&Hypertension” 2024

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards “Diabetes&Hypertension” 2024

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej further added, “I am very happy to share that we have released the first animation film about fighting Diabetes and Hypertension “Sugar free Jude" and “Mark’s Pressure”, adapted from our children storybooks, to encourage our communities to stop sugar, limit salt intake, exercise regularly, eat healthy and never smoke, this is the only way to eradicate diabetes and hypertension and reduce its complications.

All our animation films are helping us to take this message not only to children but also to adults, in a very entertaining way.”

Watch the “Sugar Free Jude” Animation film here:

https://apo-opa.co/3ZsQrio

Watch the “Mark’s Pressure” Animation movie here:

https://apo-opa.co/4d6bef3

The details of the awards are as below:

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards “Diabetes&Hypertension” 2024: Media representatives and media students are invited to showcase their work to promote a healthy lifestyle and raising awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submitting multiple applications will increase the chances of winning the award.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2024.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards “Diabetes&Hypertension” 2024: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote healthy lifestyle and raising awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2024.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards “Diabetes&Hypertension” 2024: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raising awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2024.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards “Diabetes&Hypertension” 2024: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2024.

