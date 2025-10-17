Ms. Fauzia Hashim, Minister of Justice, conducted a meeting with reconciliation committees from all sub-zones in the Central Region.

The objective of the meeting was to review the activities of the reconciliation committees since their establishment a year ago, particularly regarding their modalities of resolving community issues.

At the meeting, a detailed assessment was conducted on the achievements registered and the challenges encountered.

Minister Fauzia said that the armed struggle for Eritrean independence was based on the people, participated in by the people, and owned by the people, serving as the foundation for ensuring the social sovereignty of the Eritrean people.

Minister Fauzia further stated that the Ministry of Justice will continue to work earnestly to nurture and preserve national values, combat negative attitudes, and ensure unity, stability, and development within the society.

Underlining the significant role of the community-based legal system, Minister Fauzia called for the active participation of all concerned bodies.

In the Central Region, there are 415 elected members of reconciliation committees operating across the 83 administrative areas of the region.