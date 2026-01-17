A meeting with a view to reviewing the implementation of activities of 2025 was conducted on 15 January in the Central Region. The meeting also discussed programs for 2026, focusing on enhancing social welfare programs and community support.

Ms. Jim’a Ibrahim, head of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare in the region, said that in 2025 commendable activities were conducted to improve the socio-economic capacity of citizens under the objective of equitable distribution of resources and services.

According to reports presented at the meeting, out of the 24.8 million Nakfa distributed to 1,167 citizens in the form of loans, 99.6% has been returned; over 53.5 million Nakfa has been disbursed to families of martyrs; and over 2 million Nakfa contributed by nationals inside the country and abroad has been distributed to 86 families of martyrs.

Furthermore, the report indicated that school material support was extended to 1,729 disadvantaged students; 684 thousand Nakfa was extended in support of foster families; and material support worth 122,420 Nakfa was provided to 25 disabled children.

Vocational training, in collaboration with Harat Transportation Company, was provided to 44 disadvantaged children.

Speaking at the occasion, Ms. Leul Gebreab, Minister of Labor and Social Welfare, commending the activities conducted by the office branch, urged reinforced efforts for better outcomes.