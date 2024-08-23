On August 23, commencing at 9:35 a.m. for approximately 20 minutes, H.E. Mr. TSUJI Kiyoto, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a meeting with H.E. Mr. Yacine El-Mahdi OUALID, Minister of Knowledge Economy, Start-ups and Micro-Enterprises of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, who is visiting Japan to attend the Ministerial Meeting of the Conference on African Development (TICAD). The summary of the meeting is as follows.

At the outset, State Minister Tsuji stated that he appreciates Algeria's efforts to diversify its industries and to support startups by taking advantage of the creativity of its vibrant young labor force. In response, Minister Oualid welcomed this year’s entry into force of the Tax Convention and the Agreement for the Establishment of a Japan-Algeria Intergovernmental Joint Economic Committee, and expressed his hope to hold the first meeting of the Joint Economic Committee at an early date.

State Minister Tsuji stated that Japan appreciates Algeria’s efforts to contribute to peace and stability in the Sahel region, including economic development, and expressed his hope to work with Algeria in the context of African development, referring to the both countries’ cooperation as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council. In response, Minister Oualid explained Algeria’s effort in industrial diversification and economic integration in Africa and expressed his intention to work in partnership with Japan.

Both sides concurred on the importance of further developing Japan-Algeria relations, including in anticipation of TICAD 9 in 2025.