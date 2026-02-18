As part of the strategic cooperation between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) for peace, security, governance and sustainable development in West Africa, Her Excellency Ms Kinza Jawara-Njai, ECOWAS Permanent Observer to the United Nations, and Mr Kalilu Totangi, representing the President of the ECOWAS Group to the United Nations, met with Mr Leonardo Santos Simão, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), on Friday, 13 February 2026, in New York.

Discussions focused primarily on the renewal of UNOWAS’ mandate, which expired on January 31, 2026, and is currently being reviewed by the UN Security Council, and the current socio-political and security situation in West Africa, including developments in regional dynamics and the importance of sustained preventive diplomacy and coordinated engagement.

During the meeting, His Excellency Mr. Leonardo Santos Simão, provided an update on the ongoing negotiations within the Security Council, highlighting the main issues under consideration and the procedural steps leading to the conclusion of the renewal process.

Her Excellency Ambassador Kinza Jawara-Njai, unwavering support for the renewal of UNOWAS’ mandate, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a strong and flexible mandate that promotes preventive diplomacy and strengthens regional partnership.

During the meeting, Mr. Kalilu Totangi, reiterated the Group’s support and emphasized the continued relevance of UNOWAS as the main United Nations political mission in West Africa.

Both sides emphasized the importance of sustained coordination, mutual complementarity, and enhanced institutional collaboration in order to respond effectively to new regional challenges and help ECOWAS member states strengthen their resilience.