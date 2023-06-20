On June 22 and 23, 2023 in Tangiers, the MEDCOP Conference, or "Mediterranean Sustainable Development Cooperation Conference", will be held. A few months before the next COP28 in Dubai, the MEDCOP Conference is a major gathering of key players from the Mediterranean region working in the field of climate. It is a forum that aspires to discuss challenges and solutions in terms of sustainable development, and it is within this enabling environment that UCLG Africa (https://www.UCLGA.org/) is firmly committed.

At the heart of UCLG Africa's mission lies an ambitious vision, that of facing the challenges of climate change by promoting resilience, guaranteeing equitable participation of all stakeholders, and fully integrating the social, economic, and environmental dimensions of sustainable development. To bring this vision to life, UCLG Africa is actively involved in multiple international initiatives aimed at promoting climate justice.

As a key stakeholder in the field of local and regional governance in Africa, UCLG Africa plays a crucial role in promoting ambitious climate policies and concrete solutions at the level of local governments.

Thus, even before the start of the conference, UCLG Africa shall hold a meeting of its Climate Task Force on June 21, a strategic meeting bringing together representatives of the European Union, UCLG World, the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the West African Development Bank (BOAD), the goal being to draw a roadmap to strengthen climate action at the local and regional level by identifying concrete measures and promoting collaboration between key actors.

During the official opening ceremony of the MEDCOP, the sub-region will experience a significant milestone: major agreements and conventions will be signed. These agreements will relate in particular to the Readiness project for the territorialization of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in Morocco, in which UCLG Africa plays a crucial operational role. One of these conventions will focus on the decarbonization of industrial areas in the Tangiers-Tetouan-Al Hoceima Region. This collaboration will involve the Moroccan Ministries of Energy and Interior, as well as Moroccan employers, the region of Tangiers-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, the Mediterranean House of Climate, and of course, UCLG Africa. Together, all these stakeholders aim to support this pilot region of Morocco in its transition to low-carbon industrial zones.

At the same time, UCLG Africa will also enter into cooperation agreements with key partners such as ministries, regions, and civil society coalitions. These agreements will strengthen collaboration and promote the integration of climate action at the territorial level.

UCLG Africa believes in the power of collaboration and recognizes that gender equality is both a fundamental right and an essential catalyst for climate resilience. This is why, on June 23, a special session of the MEDCOP will be dedicated to the integration of a gender and climate approach in the implementation of the Paris Agreement. By becoming aware of the impact of climate change on the most vulnerable communities, especially women, UCLG Africa wishes to highlight the importance of gender-responsive policies and empower women as agents of change in their respective communities. This session will bring together renowned speakers, such as Ms. Aawatif Hayar , Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family Affairs, Ms. Nouzha Bouchareb, President of ConnectinGroupInternational, Ms. Josefa Sacko, Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture of the African Union Commission, Mrs. Fatna Lkhiyel, President of the REFELA Morocco network of locally elected women, as well as representatives of UN-Women and of the Union for the Mediterranean. Moderated by Mr. Jean Pierre Elong Mbassi, Secretary General of UCLG Africa, this session promises to be a dynamic and inclusive dialogue on gender, climate, and climate justice.

Throughout the MEDCOP Conference, UCLG Africa will actively participate in different sessions and roundtables. These meetings will address topics such as the Blue Economy, highlighting the importance of sustainability in the maritime and coastal sectors. In addition, UCLG Africa will share its expertise in terms of innovative financing mechanisms and access to financial resources to support local climate initiatives at the level of the subnational governments.

UCLG Africa's presence and engagement at the MEDCOP Conference demonstrates its central role in promoting climate action at the local and regional level, as well as its support for gender equality and climate justice. By working closely with stakeholders and sharing its expertise, UCLG Africa actively contributes to building a sustainable and resilient future for African local and regional governments and beyond.

Program of UCLG Africa's participation in MEDCOP 2023

Here is the program of key events in which UCLG Africa will actively participate:

21st of June Meeting of the Climate Task Force Hotel Hilton Tanger Al Houara, June 22 Official opening of the MedCop and signing of agreements Hotel Hilton Tanger Al Houara, Kasbah room June 22 Session on the Blue Economy Hotel Hilton Tanger Al Houara, Chefchaouen room June 23 Session on “Empowering Women to Overcome Climate-Enhanced Threats and Vulnerabilities ” Hotel Hilton Tanger Al Houara, Medina room June 23 Round table on "Access to financial resources to support local climate initiatives at the local government level". Hotel Hilton Tanger Al Houara, June 23 Migration : Impact and Opportunities Hotel Hilton Tanger Al Houara, Medina room June 23 Press briefing (the exact time will be confirmed the day before, depending on logistics). Hotel Hilton Tanger Al Houara,

For all media inquiries or requests for interviews, please contact:

Wafae Boumaaz

Phone : +212 660128943

E-mail: wboumaaz@uclga.org

About United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa):

United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa): The umbrella organization of local and regional governments in Africa was founded in 2005 in the town of Tshwane, South Africa, following the unification of three continental groups local governments, namely the African Union of Local Authorities (AULA); the Union of African Cities (AVU); and the Africa chapter of the União das Cidades e Capitais Lusófonas (UCCLA). UCLG Africa brings together 51 national associations of local and regional governments from all regions of Africa, as well as 2,000 cities and territories with more than 100,000 inhabitants. UCLG Africa represents more than 350 million African citizens. A founding member of the global organization UCLG, UCLG Africa is the regional chapter of UCLG for Africa. The headquarters of UCLG Africa are based in Rabat, capital of the Kingdom of Morocco, where the umbrella organization of local and regional organizations of Africa enjoys diplomatic status as an International Pan-African Organization. UCLG Africa also has five regional offices in Cairo, Egypt, for North Africa; in Accra, Ghana, for West Africa; in Libreville, Gabon, for Central Africa; in Nairobi, Kenya, for East Africa; and in Pretoria, South Africa, for Southern Africa. https://www.UCLGA.org/

About the UCLG Africa Climate Task Force:

The UCLG Africa Climate Task Force is a coordination and collaboration mechanism bringing together experts and key actors in the field of climate in Africa. Its main goal is to strengthen climate action and promote sustainable policies within African local and regional governments. The Task Force is made up of representatives from UCLG Africa, partner organizations, climate experts, and local governments, thus fostering multidisciplinary collaboration. The UCLG Africa Climate Task Force operates in several areas related to climate change, such as adaptation, mitigation, climate resilience, clean energy, waste management, and biodiversity preservation. Its goals include strengthening local capacities, integrating climate action into regional policies, and facilitating access to climate finance. The Task Force organizes on a regular basis meetings, workshops, and trainings, thus facilitating the exchange of knowledge and the sharing of experiences. The Task Force also plays a key role in the implementation of climate projects and initiatives, thus contributing to building the resilience of local governments and promoting sustainable development in Africa.