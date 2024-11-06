The Select Committee on Agriculture, Land Reform, and Mineral Resources received a briefing from the Auditor-General of South Africa (AG) on the audit outcomes of the Department Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, the Department of Mineral Resources, and the Department of Electricity and Energy for the 2023/24 financial year.

The AG’s findings revealed significant irregular expenditure, with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment reporting R635 million and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy disclosing R432.6 million. The AG also highlighted compliance issues, including a 100% non-compliance rate in the Free State pertaining to environmental management regulations in waste management and landfill site operations.

This was of great concern to the committee and members expressed their disbelief at the lack of accountability for such significant failures. Members asked for clarity on how the committee could ensure these matters are adequately addressed.

Additional questions arose regarding the operational performance of the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA). The committee noted that NERSA's effectiveness is crucial in guiding the energy sector, and members sought to understand its plans for improving compliance and monitoring energy distribution.

The role of the South African National Energy Development Institute (SANEDI) was also discussed, with committee members recognising its importance in supporting government initiatives for sustainable energy practices. The committee emphasised that SANEDI must fulfil its mandate to provide credible data and insights to inform energy planning and policy development.

The committee concluded that a workshop with the AG would be beneficial to enhance understanding and collaboration among members concerning the complex issues surrounding energy security and environmental management. This engagement would facilitate better oversight and accountability within the relevant departments, ultimately benefiting the citizens that the committee serves.