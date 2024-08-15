The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development Chairperson, Mr Xola Nqola, has expressed his concern about conflicting reports on the access to the Zondo Commission investigation database.

“These reports are extremely concerning as it deals with state capture and millions and millions of rands stolen from the South African people. Every South African wants to see justice in these matters and the money returned to the state coffers in order to alleviate the strain on the economy and our people,” said Mr Nqola.

He was responding to media reports that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) are locked in a stand-off with the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DOJ&CD), after full access to vital state capture evidence was allegedly blocked. The reports go on to say that the NPA and the Investigating Directorate have lost access to a large digital evidence database gathered by Zondo Commission investigators because of a lack of maintenance. The NPA has since refuted the allegations and said that access to the digital lab is a technical one and it continues to engage the department on the matter. The department has called the media reports misleading and factually inaccurate.

Mr Nqola further stated that such reports can lead to the public losing faith in the justice system and the country’s efforts to fight corruption. “It is clear that the reports and the comments from the authorities are contradictory. It is for this reason that the committee will call the department and all the role players to enlighten the Members of Parliament and the public on this very serious matter. The country’s reputation to deal with crime and corruption is at stake when allegations of this nature are circulated.”