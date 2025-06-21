The 9th Nigerian Company (NIGCOY 9) of the ECOWAS Mission in The Gambia was deployed as part of the mission on the 26th of June 2024. After completing the required period of service in the area of operation, its members were awarded the ECOWAS Peace Medal at a ceremony held on the 9th of May 2025.

This distinction honours their invaluable contribution, their sacrifices, their unwavering dedication and their constant commitment to peace, stability and security in the west coast region of The Gambia.

The ceremony took place in the presence of Her Excellency Mrs Miatta Lilly French, ECOWAS Special Representative and Head of Mission in The Gambia, the Gambian Minister of Defence, the Honourable Sering Modou and many high-ranking civilian and military figures.

In their speeches, the speakers unanimously praised the exemplary commitment of the NIGCOY, as well as its decisive contribution to the maintenance of peace and order in the country. The Special Representative particularly congratulated the company commander on the perfect organisation of the parade, while highlighting the unit’s humanitarian actions and constant support for the Gambian people.

The presence of the representative of the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General MO Cham, the Chief of Staff of the Gambian Army, commanders of the defence and security forces, and representatives of the local communities, underlined the strength of the ties between the Gambian Armed Forces and the Nigerian-Iranian contingent.

Finally, Mission Headquarters presented NIGCOY with an official citation in recognition of its essential role in preserving peace and stability in the West African sub-region.