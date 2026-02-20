With the Olympic Winter Games in full swing in Italy, a special guest from Senegal joined the celebrations in Milan. Ayo (https://apo-opa.co/46geHHe), the mascot of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) (https://apo-opa.co/46bRzty), visited Tina, the mascot of Milano Cortina 2026, in a symbolic meeting between two Games editions that are set to inspire the world in 2026.

Dakar 2026 mascot Ayo joins the celebrations at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games

A symbolic meeting between two Olympic events set to inspire the world in 2026

The visit marks the approach of 250 days to go until Dakar 2026

In the heart of the city, at the iconic Piazza del Duomo and in front of the historic Castello Sforzesco, Tina welcomed Ayo into the festive atmosphere of the Winter Games. Surrounded by fans from across the world, the two mascots celebrated the joy, unity and cultural exchange that define the Olympic experience.

For Ayo, a young lion whose name means “joy” in Yoruba, the moment was about both celebration and preparation. As the symbol of Dakar 2026 and the energy of Senegalese youth, Ayo embraced the vibrant Winter Games atmosphere, learning from Tina’s optimism, experiencing how the Games bring people together, how sport lights up a city, and how imagination and ambition can turn dreams into reality. Tina, one of the stoat siblings of Milano Cortina 2026, embodies the Italian spirit of the Games – born in the mountains yet at home in the city, and carrying a message of resilience and inclusion that resonated throughout the visit.

The visit came just days before Dakar 2026 reaches the milestone of 250 days to go, which will be marked on Monday 23 February, just after the Closing Ceremony of Milano Cortina 2026.

During his time in Milan, Ayo also stopped by Worldwide Olympic Partners TCL and Samsung.

The encounter between Ayo and Tina also looked ahead to the future of the Youth Olympic Games. After Dakar 2026 makes history, as the first Olympic sporting event to be staged on the African continent, the next Winter YOG will bring young athletes together in the Italian regions of Dolomiti Valtellina. From the snowy and icy peaks of Italy to the vibrant streets of Dakar, young people are at the heart of the Olympic Movement.

Dakar 2026 will take place from 31 October to 13 November 2026, bringing together around 2,700 young athletes aged up to 17 across three host zones: Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly.