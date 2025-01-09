The “Mama Jasiri” Education and Production Workshop, a development project supported by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), was inaugurated with a ceremony in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Implemented in collaboration with the African Culture House Association, the project aims to empower women to play a more active role in economic and social life.

Through the “Mama Jasiri” Project, women are gaining both education and employment opportunities by transforming the abundantly growing sisal plant into value-added products, advancing their journey toward economic independence.

The opening ceremony was attended by Türkiye’s Ambassador to Tanzania, Dr. Mehmet Güllüoğlu; TİKA’s Vice President, Dr. Rahman Nurdun; Kinondoni Regional Commissioner, Saad Mtambule; African Culture House Association President, Zeliha Sağlam; and many other distinguished guests.

In his speech, Ambassador Güllüoğlu emphasized the project’s sustainability, stating: “The Mama Jasiri Project represents new hope for Tanzanian women. This investment in their lives will contribute to strengthening both our nation and our future. Sustainability is the cornerstone of this success.”

TİKA Vice President Nurdun highlighted the crucial role of women in driving social change, remarking: “This project will open doors to a hopeful future for young women who lack access to formal education. The efforts of these women will spark a significant transformation, not only in their individual lives but also in society as a whole.”

Kinondoni Regional Commissioner Saad Mtambule described the project as a significant opportunity for women who lack access to education and employment. Mtambule remarked, “This project will empower women to contribute to social development through the skills they acquire, marking an important step toward transformation in the region.”

African Culture House Association President Zeliha Sağlam emphasized their belief in the strength of African women and affirmed their commitment to supporting women in becoming productive and value-adding members of society.

A brighter future for women

The “Mama Jasiri” Project not only offers economic opportunities to women in Tanzania but also serves as a powerful model for societal transformation. It is seen as a significant step toward improving the lives of local communities and empowering women.

TİKA’s development initiatives in Africa continue to enhance the social and economic well-being of local populations while fostering stronger bonds of friendship between Türkiye and Tanzania.