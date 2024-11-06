Every year in Mali, 400,000 new graduates stream onto the job market, but only 10% find work. That’s why young talent need to look towards the most promising fields. And the digital economy holds great promise. Aware of the changes taking place in Mali's job market, the NTF V FastTrackTech project has initiated training programs for 120 young people, to help them gain skills in digital tools.

Making digital technology a springboard for young people

In Africa, as elsewhere, digital technology an integral part of everyday life, affecting finance, agriculture, telecommunications, commerce, education and health. This transformation is creating new prospects for economic growth, innovation and social development.

It’s also at the root of an entrepreneurial revolution across Africa. Digital technology democratizes access to knowledge, facilitates business creation and stimulates innovation. But that requires educated and trained young people. By giving them the means to create their own business or find a qualified job, digital technology enables young people to take their destiny into their own hands.

With this in mind, the NTF V FastTrackTech Project at the International Trade Centre (ITC) set up training sessions in 2023 and 2024 for two cohorts of 60 young Malians. ITC collaborated on the training with the government’s technology agency AGETIC and the digital innovation hub, Complexe Numérique de Bamako.

The initiative gives young people solid digital skills, enabling them to fit more easily into a rapidly changing market. Maimouna Sow is a case in point. At age 24, she is an accountant in an industrial company. But she sees promise in digital professions. ‘The rapid development of digital technologies in Africa is generating an ever-increasing demand for digital skills,’ she said. ‘Our companies need digital talent to keep up with the times and remain competitive. By starting their own business, young people contribute to job creation and the economic development of their country.’

Training future digital professionals

Maimouna wants to create a second-hand clothing exchange app, along the lines of Vinted. The training offered by NTF V let her change careers to pursue her dream. She had previously struggled to get her sales off the ground, but now she has succeeded.

‘The training has helped me develop a real editorial strategy,’ she said. ‘My content now follows a well-structured publication schedule and is aimed at clearly identified targets. I'm much more at ease on social networks, and the results are there. My conversion rate has soared. I've handed in my resignation, and in a few weeks I'll be officially self-employed.’

Another example of a successful transformation is Assitan Mangane. She holds a bachelor's degree in marketing and communications from ESGIC in Bamako. Passionate about digital technologies, she has taught herself for years. When she heard about the NTF V Project's training offer, she jumped at the chance.

'In Mali, access to this type of training is very expensive. So it's great to be able to benefit from this kind of support free of charge,’ said the 24-year-old. Learning for two days a week for almost two months, Assitan has acquired essential skills: creating a website with Wordpress, using artificial intelligence to facilitate content production, creating a logo with Canva or using social networks effectively. Led by partner EricAcademy, the face-to-face sessions brought together a wide variety of people, including many entrepreneurs. Since completing the training, Assitan has secured a position as digital marketing manager with an online sales company. ‘I'm delighted, especially as access to employment remains difficult for young Malians,’ he said.

Now Assitan wants to create his own job. ‘I'm very interested in market gardening. Eventually, I'd like to set up my own fruit and vegetable e-commerce site,’ he said. An idea with potential, given that digital technologies are already transforming the farming in Africa.