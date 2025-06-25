Mai-Habar Technical School today graduated 140 students, including 58 females. The graduates completed two years of theoretical and practical training in auto mechanics, electricity, metal and woodwork, plumbing, and construction.

Mr. Tesfazgi Abraha, Director of the school, stated that Mai-Habar Technical School offers two years of vocational and academic training and plays a significant role in producing skilled professionals in various fields.

He noted that the Government of Eritrea continues to invest heavily in education as part of its strategy to build a strong and sustainable national economy. He called on the graduates to serve the public and the country with commitment.

A representative of the graduating class expressed appreciation for the educational opportunity and affirmed their readiness to meet the expectations of the people and the Government.

At the event, special awards were presented to outstanding graduates who achieved the highest scores.

Mai-Habar Technical School, established in 1994, has graduated 5,173 students to date.