A leading actor and influential public figure, Omar Sy has been appointed ambassador of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games. Committed to supporting young people and closely connected to Senegal, he will lend his voice and image to the first Olympic event ever organised on the African continent, scheduled from 31 October to 13 November 2026.

Omar Sy is one of those personalities who brings people together.

At 47, the internationally acclaimed actor is stepping into a new role - one firmly rooted in real life.

Already the star of productions that have left a lasting mark on audiences worldwide, Sy will now become one of the faces of the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) Dakar 2026 (https://apo-opa.co/4qoeA42), the first Olympic event to be staged on African soil.

Known for his roles in hit films, the actor first established himself as one of the most popular figures in French-language cinema with The Intouchables in 2011. His global profile grew even further thanks to the Netflix series Lupin, which helped expand his audience well beyond Europe.

His appointment as an ambassador for Dakar 2026 YOG on Monday, 29 December, marks another step in his growing international influence. He shared his feelings upon the announcement of this new role.

"I am proud and honoured to be an ambassador for the Youth Olympic Games that will take place in 2026 in Senegal. These Games represent values that are close to my heart: sharing, solidarity, pushing beyond one’s limits, and intercultural encounters," he said.

He also underlined the symbolic significance of the event: "Seeing the youth of Senegal and the entire world shine together on the land of Teranga is a powerful symbol of unity and hope."

Born in France to a father from Senegal, Sy maintains a close personal connection with the country.

This bond has influenced some of his artistic choices, as reflected in his roles in Yao (2018) and Father&Soldier (Tirailleurs, 2022). In January 2025, he was also received by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, further highlighting his commitment to Senegal and its youth.

Omar Sy, committed to youth and sport

Beyond cinema, Sy has built a special relationship with young people and sport.

Deeply involved in social causes benefitting youth, he has long championed the values of openness, solidarity, and excellence that lie at the heart of the Youth Olympic Games.

On the sporting front, Sy recently joined the board of Paris Basketball as a co-owner and was spotted at Roland Garros, posing alongside tennis superstar (https://apo-opa.co/3YjEt9b) Coco Gauff (https://apo-opa.co/45wtWeB) during the 2025 edition.

At the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (https://apo-opa.co/48ZUkQl), he attended several competitions and was even tasked with launching the judo competition (https://apo-opa.co/48ZUlDT) day on 2 August, when his friend Teddy Riner (https://apo-opa.co/3Yes8mL) further cemented his legendary status. The actor also made a point of celebrating Senegal’s continental title after the 2021 AFCON, held in 2022.

As an ambassador for Dakar 2026 YOG, Sy is poised to embody the Olympic values of excellence, respect, and friendship. He will also help promote the event in all its dimensions: sporting, educational, and cultural.

From 31 October to 13 November 2026, 2,700 athletes under the age of 18 from around the world will gather across Dakar, Saly, and Diamniadio to compete in 35 sports and take part in a historic edition of the Games.

With Sy as ambassador, Dakar 2026 promises to be a celebration of sport, youth, and Africa, as the continent hosts an Olympic event for the very first time.

Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics: Ready to welcome the world

The 4th Summer Youth Olympic Games (YOG) will take place in Dakar, Senegal, bringing together the world’s best young athletes for the first Olympic sporting event to be held on African soil. Senegal’s sporting culture and practice are rooted in its history and population, especially young people.