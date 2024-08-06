On this occasion, the Director-General exchanged views with the African Ambassadors and Chargé d’affaires on ways to advance and elevate the relations between Thailand and Africa under a new initiative, both in terms of bilateral relations and relations with Africa’s Regional and Sub-regional Organisations. The Director-General also discussed with her African colleagues in preparation for the upcoming "The Colours of Africa 2024" event to be organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the African Embassies and the Thai authorities concerned, as well as private sector investing in Africa, from 9 to 11 September 2024 in Bangkok with an aim to promote awareness of Africa and her potential among the Thai public.

On 31 July 2024, Ms. Sasirit Tangulrat, Director-General of the Department of South Asian, Middle East, and African Affairs, hosted a luncheon for and a discussion with the resident and non-resident African Ambassadors to Thailand and Chargé d’affaires from 14 African countries including Kenya, Egypt, Libya, Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco,Uganda, Botswana, Mozambique, Ghana, Angola, Eritrea, Zimbabwe and Senegal.

