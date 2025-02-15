Ahead of the IOC presidential election on March 20, the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) is set to host a one-hour Q&A session for each of the seven candidates.

These meetings, which will be exclusive to AIPS members, offer a perfect platform for the candidates to communicate their vision for the Olympic movement. Sports journalists from all over the world will also gain invaluable insights into their strategic plans for the future of global sport and convey them to the general public in their respective countries.

The sessions will be conducted by the AIPS President Gianni Merlo, who has covered 26 winter and summer Olympic Games.

REGISTER NOW (http://apo-opa.co/4hAiN0v) to receive the schedule and links of the meetings, which will all take place on Zoom at 2:00 pm CET to ensure the whole world can connect from different time zones. Simultaneous translation will be provided in four languages: English, French, Spanish and Arabic.

Below are the IOC presidential candidates in order of the draw conducted by the IOC:

HRH Prince Feisal Al Hussein

Mr David Lappartient

Mr Johan Eliasch

Mr Juan Antonio Samaranch

Mrs Kirsty Coventry

Lord Sebastian Coe

Mr Morinari Watanabe