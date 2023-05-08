LiveAdmins (https://www.LiveAdmins.com/), a global leader in providing multilingual live chat solutions and services to businesses has become the Official Live Chat Partner for GITEX Africa (https://GITEXAfrica.com/).

LiveAdmins will be providing proactive round-the-clock live chat customer support (https://apo-opa.info/3NNCvcT) on www.GITEXAfrica.com to better assist visitors and exhibitors. Catering to the diverse needs of visitors, LiveAdmins will offer chat assistance in English, Arabic and French languages while handling all possible GITEX-related queries and concerns.

GITEX Africa 2023 is an international trade show to be held in Marrakech, Morocco from 31st May to 2nd June, 2023. The event promises to bring together the leading technology players from across the world to showcase their latest innovation and products.

Commenting on the announcement, Chief Technology Officer, Rehan Wali said, “We are excited to partner with GITEX Africa 2023 and introduce our live chat solutions to the market. We understand the needs of visitors and exhibitors and our proactive, multilingual live chat solutions will ensure that they receive quick and accurate assistance, leading to a better overall experience.”

LiveAdmins will also be exhibiting its solutions at Booth # 9E-10 at GITEX Africa 2023, which will be held at Bab Jdid in Marrakech. The LiveAdmins team will be on-site to answer questions related to their chat service and highlight how multilingual chat can help businesses enhance their customer experience.

LiveAdmins solutions are fully customizable, easy to set-up and always online, catering to over 10 industries across 8 time zones. For more information, visit www.LiveAdmins.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Qasim Javed

Marketing Manager

LiveAdmins

info@liveadmins.com

+971 56 117 1753