Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid) (https://Liquid.Tech/), a business of Cassava Technologies, a global technology leader of African heritage, has announced the launch of its Business Internet Access (BIA) service in South Africa. Designed to meet the demands of modern businesses of all sizes, BIA is a next-generation connectivity solution engineered to provide cost-effective internet access without the cost and complexity of Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) services.

A distinguishing feature of the product is that organisations have access to an exclusive, dedicated internet line, ensuring consistent speed for critical operations. This is reinforced by a Service Level Agreement (SLA) and a 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week, 365-day-a-year helpdesk, which minimises expensive downtime and ensures business continuity and peace of mind. Included in the SLA is up to 99% uptime, ensuring minimal disruption to critical operations.

“Connectivity is no longer a luxury for businesses that require reliable, high-speed internet to maintain uninterrupted operations. With the launch of BIA through our connectivity business, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, we’re ensuring that we support South African companies of all sizes to ensure the continuous growth of our economy. This is more than a product launch; it’s yet another milestone achieved to ensure that we leave no South African behind,” said Ziaad Suleman, Chief Executive Officer of Cassava Technologies in South Africa and Botswana.

Recognising the critical importance of cyber security for businesses, every BIA connection includes Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) visibility reporting as a standard feature. This proactive feature provides insights into potential DDoS threats targeting networks, empowering businesses to make informed cyber security decisions and proactively strengthen their defences against future attacks.

Powered by Liquid’s wholly owned and managed network, the launch of BIA as an offering specifically aimed at supporting businesses, and even SMEs on their growth journeys, reflects the organisation’s purpose of empowering businesses to thrive through digital solutions. This cost-effective offering delivers enterprise-grade performance, reliability, and support, reinforcing the company’s position as a leading provider of technology services in South Africa, offering scalable, high-performance tools tailored to business realities.

