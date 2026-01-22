Libya’s Minister of Oil and Gas, Dr. Khalifa Abdulsadek, will deliver a keynote address at the fourth edition of the Libya Energy&Economic Summit (LEES), taking place on January 24–26, 2026 at the Tripoli International Convention Center. Held under the theme, Infrastructure&Investment Driving Energy Growth, the Summit convenes policymakers, operators and investors to assess progress and opportunities across Libya’s energy value chain.

Minister Abdulsadek’s address comes as the Ministry of Oil and Gas, together with the National Oil Corporation (NOC), advances a series of operational initiatives to restore production capacity, modernize infrastructure and accelerate upstream investment. Libya aims to reach crude oil production of 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of 2026, up from around 1.4 million bpd at the start of the year. Longer-term targets include 1.8 million bpd by 2027 and 2 million bpd by 2030, supported by an estimated $3-4 billion in near-term investment to rehabilitate aging facilities, optimize mature fields and unlock marginal production.

Major projects underpinning these targets include the $8-billion Structures A&E offshore gas development led by Eni, expected to deliver 750 million cubic feet per day by 2026 to support domestic power generation and exports. Brownfield rehabilitation is also underway at key oil fields, including Sarir, Messla and Al-Atshan, while expansion programs at the Waha concessions – notably North Gialo and NC-98 – are progressing with international partners.

Minister Abdulsadek has emphasized mature field optimization and marginal field development as critical levers for delivering near-term production gains, while maintaining momentum toward longer-term capacity expansion. In January 2026, he also assumed the chairmanship of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries Council of Ministers, further reinforcing Libya’s regional energy leadership.

​​In parallel, the NOC has outlined long-term infrastructure upgrades, including pipeline expansions and refinery rehabilitation, while new gas-focused initiatives aim to strengthen domestic supply security. These efforts are complemented by Libya’s first upstream licensing round in nearly two decades, offering 22 onshore and offshore blocks across the Sirte, Murzuq and Ghadames basins. More than 37 international and regional companies have been pre-qualified to participate.

Join industry leaders at the Libya Energy&Economic Summit 2026 in Tripoli and explore investment opportunities in one of North Africa’s most dynamic energy markets. LEES 2026 offers a premier platform for partnerships, innovation and sector growth.