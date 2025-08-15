Dr. Khalifa Abdulsadek, Minister of Oil and Gas of Libya, has joined this year’s African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference as a speaker. This year’s event will host a dedicated Invest in Libyan Oil&Gas Summit – highlighting Libya's push to open up its sector for foreign investment. With Libya's latest licensing round drawing interest from over 40 prospective applicants - including leading energy operators - the country is on track to meet its ambitious goal of producing two million barrels per day (bpd)

Minister Abdulsadek’s participation comes as Libya opens up the sector for foreign investment, with its latest licensing round piquing the interest of over 40 prospective applicants. With leading energy operators announcing that they are competing in the round, Libya is well-positioned to meet its goals of two million barrels per day (bpd).

Libya launched its 2025 licensing round in March as part of its 25-year strategy to add 8 billion barrels of crude oil to its proven reserves. The licensing round offers 22 exploration blocks – 11 onshore and 11 offshore – with contracts set to be signed by the end of 2025. Featuring newly-selected blocks based on geological viability and proximity to existing infrastructure, the licensing round represents a compelling opportunity for investors seeking early returns, given the blocks lower entry costs and quicker development timelines. Multinational energy corporation Chevron and integrated multi-energy company TotalEnergies have both announced that they are competing in the round, alongside energy majors ExxonMobil and Eni.

Currently producing 1.4 million bpd, Libya’s latest licensing round is expected to play an instrumental part in enhancing national output. To support a transparent and streamlined bidding process, the country’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) introduced a dedicated online platform for managing the bid round. The platform offers secure, confidential access to technical, legal and financial data. The bid openings and announcement of successful applicants will take place on November 15, 2025, while the contract signings will take place between November 22-30. This clear and structured timeframe has boosted investor confidence in the sector. Further enhancing confidence, Libya has introduced the fifth generation of its Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement (EPSA V). The agreement is a modernized contractual framework designed to attract international oil companies with more competitive fiscal terms, thereby transitioning the country from a concession-based system to state-partnered agreements. The EPSA V balances investor appeal with national interest, offering companies greater predictability and a stronger return on investment.

These developments come as Libya sees renewed interest by foreign operators in its oil and gas opportunities. ExxonMobil, for example, returned to the country after a decade-long hiatus, signing an MoU to carry out a technical study evaluating the hydrocarbon potential of four offshore blocks. The geological and geophysical surveys will be conducted along Libya’s northwest coast and within the Sirte Basin. Shell and bp entered into agreements with Libya’s NOC in July 2025 to carry out studies on hydrocarbon exploration and production at three oilfields in the country. Under the agreement with bp, the company will explore redevelopment opportunities at the Mature Darir and Messla oilfields. bp will also pursue exploration prospects in nearby areas. Meanwhile, the agreement with Shell will see the company conduct a detailed feasibility study for the development of the al-Atshan oilfield and other fields fully owned by the NOC.

Beyond greenfield opportunities, Libya is working to revitalize production at legacy assets. Notably, companies to the likes of Waha Oil Company and Mellitah Oil&Gas are breathing new life into mature assets, using advanced technology, well stimulation programs and upgrades to gathering systems and processing facilities. In the infrastructure space, the country is making significant strides towards modernizing projects with a view to bolster exports and reclaim its place as a major global supplier. Key projects include the Structures A&E development led by Eni. The project will transport gas from two offshore fields to the Mellitah complex for processing, with offshore drilling commencing in 2025. Other projects include the Sabratha Compression project and the Bouri Gas Utilization Project. During AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, Minister Abdulsadek is expected to share further insight into the impact these projects play in Libya. His participation will facilitate new collaborations, support production growth and accelerate development across strategic basins.

“Libya is rapidly positioning itself as a major global supplier, targeting two million bpd through fresh investment in greenfield and brownfield block opportunities. This ambitious strategy has already begun to yield positive results, with a host of foreign operators committing to investing,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.

