A group of 28 young men and women from the western and southern regions of Libya convened in Tripoli to discuss preventing hate speech and the challenges facing the political process among Libyan youth as part of the Mission’s YouEngage programme.

Over two days, the participants worked in teams to unpack the pressing issues of hate speech and political obstacles, collaborating with UN officials to devise innovative solutions. Working in teams, they developed compelling social media campaigns aimed at curbing hate speech and developed concrete recommendations to bolster efforts towards democratic elections.

During day one, when discussing how to reduce the prevalence of hate speech online and in the media, youth agreed that the polarization and divisions across Libya have led to societal divisions, some of which can result in online violence, and which affect all social components.

“There are no rules of engagement when speaking about the political process,” said one participant. “Political literacy is relatively new, and this means we don’t have the right tools to engage in political discourse. This leaves a vacuum and space for hate speech to prevail,” they added.

The groups suggested awareness raising campaigns for youth on what hate speech is, and how to report it, as well as working with those in political and security institutions, including armed formations, to turn the rhetoric away from hate speech to avoid inflaming further conflict. They also suggested improving laws, educating school children and university students, as well as establishing a media code of conduct, and providing more support to civil society organisations. They also highlighted the importance of working in communities to educate people about hate speech.

“The majority of hate speech is directed at women,” said one female participant. “There is a lack of awareness of women’s rights which is one of the main drivers behind hate speech. Those who are victims of hate speech need support.”

On day two, the participants, also in subgroups, discussed the obstacles to end the protracted political crisis and moving the country towards national elections. and provided recommendations to overcome them from a youth perspective. They focused on four key areas: political, transitional justice and national reconciliation, security and economic challenges and identified the possible role of youth in overcoming these challenges.

They agreed that young people have an important role to play in contributing to moving the country towards elections, highlighting the need for greater understanding of electoral laws, the constitution and democratic culture. They observed a lack of trust among political actors, explaining that military might, and money were often major drivers of conflict in the country. Participants also raised challenges faced by cultural components and internally displaced people who face additional hurdles in getting their voices heard.

In the final challenge, the teams worked to develop a communications campaign to increase youth participation in the upcoming municipal elections.

“We should all know our rights and the details about relevant legal aspects,” said one participant, adding that the only way to find a solution to the conflict was to involve all parties in a true dialogue so that communities worked together to rebuild the nation.

The workshops were part of a series organized by UNSMIL under its YouEngage programme, which aims to engage 1,000 young men and women across Libya on different topics. The goal is to gather their ideas and recommendations to inform UNSMIL’s youth-oriented strategies, promote inclusion, and amplify the voices of those who are traditionally excluded.