The third edition of the Libya Energy&Economic Summit (LEES) has officially opened, delivering a powerful call for investment to bolster the country’s oil and gas sector. With a goal of reaching 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of the year, the summit highlighted Libya’s commitment to stabilizing its energy industry, fostering international partnerships and advancing regulatory and sustainability initiatives.

The summit was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Libya, Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibeh, who highlighted the nation’s achievements and ambitions: “We started in 2021 with 800,000 bpd. As of January 2025, Libya has achieved 1.4 million bpd, reflecting our dedication to ensuring stability in the oil and gas industry. The government is eager to reinvest sector revenues into further improvements, aiming to reach 1.6 million bpd.”

He also emphasized the government’s broader energy vision, stating, “Our commitment extends beyond hydrocarbons to include environmental initiatives and decarbonization efforts, such as planting one million trees.”

In a keynote address, Dr. Khalifa Abdulsadek, Minister of Oil&Gas of Libya, laid out the government’s strategic roadmap for revitalizing the national hydrocarbon sector. “Libya, with its strategic position and abundant resources, has the potential to be a leader in global energy development. To reduce carbon emissions and increase gas exports, we are strengthening and expanding international partnerships,” he remarked.

Building on this momentum, Massoud M. Suleman, Acting Chairman of Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC), outlined the company’s ambitious strategy to enhance production, attract investment and drive innovation in the sector. “After reaching 1.4 million bpd, we have integrated cutting-edge technologies to drive our vision forward. This progress has facilitated the return of international airlines to Libya and strengthened our partnerships with foreign investors. A thriving energy sector has created a favorable business environment, enabling us to collaborate effectively with contractors and attract new partners,” said Suleman.

He further noted that the NOC is undergoing structural reforms to align with long-term sector goals. “For the second consecutive year, we are working with Deloitte to enhance transparency and unlock further opportunities in oil and gas. Our strategy is meticulous – not only focusing on oil and gas extraction, but also incorporating renewable energy projects to help us achieve our net-zero carbon target.”

Adding a global perspective, Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of OPEC, addressed the summit for the first time, underscoring Libya’s critical role within OPEC and the global energy landscape. “Libya continues to play a great role in OPEC and in the global oil and gas market. Everything that happens in Libya has an impact on the market,” Al Ghais remarked.

He also emphasized the importance of ongoing investment in hydrocarbons during the energy transition, stating, “Preemptive decisions and cautious measures have been taken by OPEC+. We have a long-term strategic vision, aiming to increase our total production from 24% to 50%.”

LEES 2025 serves as a platform for Libya’s energy leaders to showcase the country’s progress and potential, while fostering dialogue with global partners. With Libya’s energy sector at the center of global attention, the summit highlights the nation’s determination to not only secure its energy future, but also contribute meaningfully to the global energy landscape.