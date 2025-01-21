Libya’s Minister of Oil and Gas, Dr. Khalifa Abdulsadek, shared plans to increase the country's refining capacity from 300,000 to 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) as part of its long-term strategy to enhance energy security and sustainability.

Minister Abdulsadek discussed Libya’s energy strategy and priorities during the closing session of the Libya Energy&Economic Summit (LEES) 2025. The session – Libya’s Path to Energy Resilience – Strategic Priorities for a Sustainable Oil&Gas Future – was moderated by Aydin Calik, Senior Reporter at OPEC and North Africa, Argus Media.

"We are also looking at producing petroleum products to sustain our demand once we hit the two-million-barrel-per-day mark," said the Minister. He also stated that the country aims to achieve complete self-sufficiency in refined petroleum products through local refineries such as Marsa al Brega and Ras Lanuf.

In addition to refining, Minister Abdulsadek outlined Libya’s approach to natural gas production and exports, emphasizing the balance between domestic demand and export opportunities. "Europe is in need of gas right now, and this is why the [Greenstream pipeline] to Italy is key. We have defined a gas export strategy. To maximize exports, you need to keep an eye on the local demand first, as it is increasing for power generation."

Libya’s vast untapped gas resources are central to the government’s plan to reduce flaring. "We are putting together a gas utilization project right now as we speak that should utilize 120 million cubic feet of gas per day. This is in line with our zero-flaring policy by 2030," he stated. "At some point in time, we might consider producing LNG, but right now, we are focused on pipeline gas.”

Minister Abdulsadek also addressed the critical issue of financing. "At the NOC and the Ministry, we tend to believe in miracles, and financing is the biggest challenge to get access to the best technology and services. We have seen a lot of service companies during the event. We recognize the issue of financing. We faced challenges, but managed to increase output."

He emphasized the government’s commitment to securing funding for energy projects despite the country's political challenges. "The government is doing its best to provide funds for energy projects. Sometimes, it’s not easy to allocate a budget for the state when you have a divided administration. We are working closely with the Minister of Finance and the Central Bank to secure funds for projects in Libya."