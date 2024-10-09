The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has by proclamation declared October 9, 2024, as World Post Day, and is to be observed throughout the Republic as a WORKING HOLIDAY. The proclamation is in consonance with the Universal Postal Union (UPU), which was founded in 1874 for forming a single of postal Territory of countries for the reciprocal exchange of letters and postal items and to secure the organization and improve postal services worldwide.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, this year’s celebration of world post Day will be held under the Theme: “150 Years of Enabling Communication and Empowering Peoples across Nation”. The Government of the Republic of Liberia being a member of the Universal Postal Union is duty bound to support and uphold all rules and procedures laid down by this World Body. The Proclamation acknowledged, that in keeping with the global mission of the Universal Postal Union, postal customers in every country are to be treated with equal courtesy and respect, and rules and procedures which are provided that makes it easier for national and international customers and users of the postal services.

The Proclamation also declares that, in an effort to support the Plan of Action of the Universal Postal Union in improving postal services to customers, the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, the Agency charged with the responsibility of postal services, will join member countries of the Universal Postal Union on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 The Proclamation therefore calls upon the relevant ministries and agencies of the Government, as well as national and international organizations concerned, to join and cooperate with the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications in executing appropriate programs to make the observance of the day meaningful.