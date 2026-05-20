Marilyn Teta Logan, Director General of the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority (LPRA), has been selected as a member of the fifth cohort of Amujae Leaders by the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development. Logan joins a distinguished group of African women leaders shaping governance, business and public policy across the continent. Her inclusion represents not only a significant personal achievement, but also international recognition of the governance reforms, institutional professionalism and transparent regulatory standards being advanced within Liberia’s petroleum sector under her leadership.

Founded by former Liberian President and Nobel Peace Laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the Amujae Initiative supports high-potential African women leaders through executive mentorship, strategic leadership development and access to an influential network of global policymakers and business leaders. With the fifth cohort - considered the most geographically and sectorally diverse selection in the initiative’s history - the network now spans 70 women leaders from across 29 countries in Africa.

Selected out of hundreds of applicants across the continent, Logan is one of only 15 women chosen for the 2026 cohort. As a member, Logan will receive mentorship from former President Sirleaf and other internationally recognized leaders committed to strengthening women’s leadership across Africa.

Logan’s selection is a testament to both her professional accolades and leadership at the LPRA. As the first woman to lead the LPRA, Logan has overseen a transformative period for Liberia’s oil and gas sector. Her tenure has been marked by a strong emphasis on institutional accountability, regulatory clarity and investor engagement at a time when African frontier markets are increasingly competing for global upstream capital.

Among the most notable milestones under her leadership was the conclusion of the country’s first petroleum Production Sharing Contracts in over a decade. Signed in 2025 with international oil company TotalEnergies, the agreements pave the way for investment in Blocks LB 6, LB 11, LB 17 and LB 29. The move not only represents a critical step toward advancing deepwater exploration in Liberia but signals renewed international confidence in the country’s hydrocarbon potential and operating environment.

Logan has also played a defining role in advancing governance reform within Liberia’s petroleum industry. She served as Officer-in-Charge of the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) in 2018 and co-chaired the initiative that operationalized the separation of commercial (NOCAL) and regulatory (LPRA) functions in the hydrocarbon sector. This move helped establish the foundation for a more modern, transparent and investor-oriented petroleum governance model in Liberia, positioning the country as an increasingly credible destination for long-term energy investment.

Logan’s selection as a member of the fifth Amujae cohort reflects these efforts as well as her broader commitment to empowering women across the continent’s energy sector. Beyond her primary role at the LPRA, Logan actively mentors rising women professionals and champions women-focused initiatives across Liberia, providing in-roads for women across the largely male-dominated sector. Her selection also demonstrates the close alignment between the LPRA’s broader values of leveraging Liberia’s natural resources to empower people with the Amujae’s goal of moving from ‘tokenism to true value’ - supporting women and the institutions and communities that surround them.

As such, the announcement sends an important signal to global investors and international oil companies evaluating opportunities in Liberia and the broader West African market. With an Amujae leader at the helm of the LPRA, Liberia’s regulatory environment is increasingly associated with strategic clarity, ethical leadership and internationally recognized governance standards.

At a time when capital allocation decisions are increasingly influenced by governance quality, institutional stability and ESG considerations, Logan’s recognition further enhances Liberia’s standing within the global energy investment community.

Energy Capital&Power serves as the media representative for the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

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About LPRA:

The Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority (LPRA) is the premier regulatory body for the petroleum sector in Liberia, dedicated to overseeing, regulating, and licensing petroleum operations. We create a transparent, accountable, and investor-friendly environment that fosters responsible exploration and production activities



About Energy Capital&Power:

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