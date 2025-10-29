The World Bank today released the Sixth Edition of its annual Liberia Economic Update, titled “From Stabilization to Inclusion – Pathways to Resilient Growth and Productive Jobs.” The report, focusing on Liberia’s recent economic developments, analyzes the status of the private sector and how it can be strengthened to deliver productive jobs.

The report highlights the importance of unlocking employment potential which requires enabling firm growth, expanding production capacity, and addressing spatial and sectoral concentration. As currently structured, Liberia’s private sector is unable to generate quality jobs on a large scale, amid a prevalence of informal, micro-sized firms with limited employment capacity.

“Achieving sustained and inclusive growth requires confronting Liberia’s employment challenges and maintaining macroeconomic stability,” said Georgia Wallen, World Bank Country Manager for Liberia. “Structural weaknesses in the labor market and the private sector continue to constrain the country’s growth potential. Tackling these barriers is essential not only for reducing poverty, but also for sustaining macroeconomic gains through a stronger domestic tax base, greater resilience to external shocks, and enhanced social cohesion.”

The update emphasizes that transformation of Liberia’s employment landscape hinges on a four-pronged strategy: stimulating labor demand through investment in agro-processing and light manufacturing; enabling firms growth through regulatory, financial, and technological support modernizing the business environment through high-level coordination, enabling legal environment, and public private Partnerships, and expanding labor participation through skills, youth, and gender-focused interventions.

“Transformation of the country’s employment status should be complemented by long-term investments in education and human capital, improved market access for local firms, and targeted incentives for firms that offer wage employment,” said Gweh Gaye Tarwo, Liberia Country Economist and lead author of the report. “Aligning industrial and labor policies with spatial development priorities and value-chain potential will also be essential to drive inclusive job creation and reduce regional disparities in employment opportunities.”