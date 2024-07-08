Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Liberia

Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Liberia


On July 5, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, met with Hon.John-Charuk S. Siafa, Mayor of Monrovia. The two sides exchanged views on  sub-national affairs cooperation between the two countries.

Yin expressed China's willingness to continue to promote friendly exchanges between local governments and strengthen exchanges and mutual learning on urban governance of China and Liberia.

Hon. Siafa noted that Monrovia is willing to conduct communication and cooperation with more provinces and cities in China.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Liberia.