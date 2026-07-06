Lesotho is charting a new path towards improved mental health care following the validation of its National Mental Health Policy on 20 May 2026, a key milestone in the country’s efforts to strengthen its health system and support the well-being of its population.

Acting Director of the Mental Health Programme at the Ministry of Health, Dr Thabo Mokhothu, made the revelation during the East and Southern Africa Intercountry meeting, organized by the World Health Organization Regional Office for Africa, with support from the Wellcome Trust, in Johannesburg, South Africa, from 26-29 May. Dr Mokhothu explained that the policy represents a significant step forward in addressing gaps in mental health services and in establishing a more coordinated and responsive system.

“The validation of the National Mental Health Policy marks meaningful progress in our journey to strengthen mental healthcare and ensure services are more accessible, inclusive, and effective. The policy provides a critical framework for transforming mental health services and addressing longstanding gaps in prevention, treatment, and support,” said Dr Mokhothu.

The Mental Health Intercountry Meeting brought together countries from East and Southern Africa, alongside partners, to accelerate mental health reforms and share practical solutions.

The meeting provided a platform for countries to collectively address persistent challenges and identify opportunities to strengthen inclusive and evidence-based mental health policies, build a skilled and resilient mental health workforce, expand access to quality care, particularly in underserved and rural communities, enhance financing mechanisms and partnerships, and improve data collection, monitoring, and surveillance systems.

A key focus of the intercountry workshop is advancing integrated, people-centred mental health systems that prioritize dignity, equity, and community-based care. Participants are exploring strategies to close service gaps and ensure that vulnerable populations are not left behind.

By sharing country experiences and best practices, the meeting aimed to accelerate the scale-up of mental health services and support countries in meeting the regional mental health targets set for 2030.

Speaking at the meeting, the Head of the Mental Health Programme, Dr Chido Rwafa, urged countries to accelerate progress towards the 2030 African Region Mental Health targets, including ensuring that all countries have a mental health policy, 70 percent have a dedicated mental health budget line, 60 percent integrate mental health into Primary Health Care, 80 percent include Mental Health and Psychosocial Support in disaster preparedness, reduce the regional suicide rate, and ensure that 95 percent report mental health indicators in Health Management Information Systems.

Lesotho’s efforts reflect a broader regional drive to close gaps in mental health care and ensure that no one is left behind.