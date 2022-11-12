The Prime Minister (PM), Mr. Ntsokoane Samuel Matekane says the government is committed to forging strong working relations with Civil Society Organisations so as to develop the country.

Mr. Matekane said this when addressing representatives of Civil Society Organisations about the government’s mandate to ensure concerted coordination of efforts to develop Lesotho.

“Let us take the nation to prosperity that has never been experienced before,” he said.

He noted that the new government has a vision of promoting inclusion in order for the voices of all to be heard.

He further talked about Civil Society Policy in the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning which is aimed at paving a way for civil society to hold the government accountable for the enhancement of service delivery.

Sharing her sentiments, the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Dr Retšelisitsoe Matlanyane said the National Strategic Development Plan (NSDP) ll has noted gaps in Lesotho partnership policies for inclusion of all sectors.

She said despite one’s economic status, “We share similar interests as the nation, the more reason why we should work together,” she stressed.

Speaking on behalf of the Deputy Prime Minister (DPM), the Minister of Information, Communications, Science, Technology and Innovation, Ms. Nthati Moorosi commended the participants for their contributions, saying their participation at this meeting has offered the government hope in undertaking this assignment.

Ms. Moorosi, therefore, urged participants to remain ready ahead of the big task facing them.

She thanked the Prime Minister for his visionary leadership skills, saying soon the Cabinet will approve the Civil Society Policy. She also thanked the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning as well as the Office of Government Secretary (GS) for coordinating these meetings.

At this meeting, participants did not only commend the Prime Minister and his intentions of transforming the nation but also presented their challenging experiences.

The following are challenges shared by participants: promotion of human rights, the need to access information through government Public Relations offices, the need to involve youth and children in decision-making as well as the need to revive the state media which is expected to amongst others promote local talent while also offering programs meant to heal the nation psychologically and otherwise.

On behalf of civil society, Mr. Sekonyela Mapetja urged the government to work for hand in glove with civil society to strengthen transparency.

The meetings started on Thursday whereby the Prime Minister met District Administrators, Development Partners while is expected to meet the media on Monday.