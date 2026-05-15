To address the high burden of tuberculosis (TB) in the country, the Government of the Kingdom of Lesotho officially launched its National TB Parliamentary Caucus in a high-level event held on Friday, 8 May 2026, in Maseru. The launch was led by the Rt Hon. Speaker of the National Assembly, Tlohang Sekhamane, and attended by the Minister of Health, Hon. ‘Mamokete Ntšekhe, the Global TB Caucus Chairperson, Rt Hon Lord Nick, parliamentarians, heads of diplomatic missions, the Head of TB Caucus in Africa, Hon Stephen Mule, Regional Representatives, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders.

The establishment of the Caucus marks a decisive step toward a unified, multifaceted national response to tuberculosis (TB).

In his keynote remarks, Rt Hon Speaker Sekhamane emphasized that the creation of the TB Caucus demonstrates Parliament’s readiness to play a pivotal role in combating TB. He noted that TB is not only a health issue but also a developmental challenge, affecting education, the economy, and livelihoods. “It requires a multisectoral approach,” he said, stressing the need for collaboration across sectors.

Minister of Health, Hon ‘Mamokete Ntšekhe, highlighted Lesotho’s progress toward global TB targets. The country has achieved a 33 percent reduction in TB mortality and a 30 percent reduction in TB incidence, moving closer to the Sustainable Development Goal 2030 and End TB Strategy 2035 benchmarks. However, she cautioned that these gains remain insufficient, stressing the need to intensify efforts significantly to meet the ambitious targets.

WHO Representative to Lesotho, Dr. Innocent Nuwagira, praised the initiative as both timely and commendable. “Parliament has a unique and decisive role to play through legislation, budgetary allocation, oversight, and public advocacy,” he said. He added that the Caucus provides a critical platform to strengthen domestic financing, enhance accountability, and ensure equitable access to TB services, particularly for vulnerable populations.

The event also saw Rt Hon Speaker Sekhamane named as the National TB Champion, a powerful signal of national leadership and commitment to the fight against TB. By extension, members of parliament are TB Champions in their respective constituencies.

Lesotho now joins a growing number of countries that have established Parliamentary TB Caucuses as part of the Global TB Caucus movement. Similar initiatives have been launched in nations across Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America, creating a worldwide network of parliamentarians committed to ending TB. These caucuses provide platforms for lawmakers to collaborate, share best practices, and mobilize political will, ensuring that TB remains high on national and international agendas.

Tuberculosis remains the world’s deadliest communicable disease. According to the World Health Organization, TB claimed 1.23 million lives in 2024, including 150 000 people living with HIV. In the same year, approximately 10.7 million people fell ill with TB, highlighting the scale of the crisis. Beyond its mortality rate, TB poses a growing challenge due to drug resistance, making the need to intensify action urgent.