Liquid Intelligent Technologies (http://Liquid.Tech/), a business of Cassava Technologies, a global technology leader of African heritage, is pleased to announce the appointment of Leah Nakazwe Kooma as Chief Executive Officer of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zambia, effective 1 April 2026.

With over two decades of experience across the telecommunications, financial services, and media sectors, Leah’s appointment underscores Liquid’s strategic growth and dedication to expanding its leadership in digital infrastructure in Zambia and beyond. This move reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and regional development.

“Leah’s leadership is pivotal at this stage for our Zambia business and the broader region. Her proven ability to deliver results will drive Liquid Zambia's next phase of growth,” said Wellington Makamure, CEO of Sub-Saharan Africa, Cassava Technologies.

Leah began her career at Barclays Bank before joining Celtel, where she worked across multiple African markets. She joined the founding team of Vodafone Zambia in 2016, playing a key role in launching the country’s first 4G LTE network as Chief Sales and Distribution Officer. In 2017, she joined MultiChoice Zambia as the GOtv Commercial General Manager and was later appointed Chief Customer Officer, then Managing Director.

“I am very excited about joining the Liquid team. I have watched from the terraces as the business has evolved over the years, and I believe that, together with my team, we can take it to the next level. Having started my career in sales, marketing, and customer service has helped me understand what customers want and how to treat them. Over the years, I have had the privilege of working with people from different backgrounds and cultures, which has enabled me to collaborate seamlessly across diverse business environments. This experience also helped me grow into an effective communicator, whether with customers, clients, or co-workers,” explains Leah.

Leah holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics and Development Studies from the University of Zambia and a Master of Business Administration from the University of South Wales. She currently serves on several boards, including as Board Chair for the Mulungushi International Conference Centre, and is a member of the Institute of Directors and Business Professional Women International.

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies:

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies (Cassava), a technology company of African heritage with operations in 40-plus markets across Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, where the Cassava group companies operate. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with a 110,000 km-long fibre broadband network and satellite connectivity that provides high-speed access to the Internet anywhere in Africa. Liquid is also leveraging its digital network to provide Cloud and Cyber Security solutions through strategic partnerships with leading global players. Liquid is a comprehensive technology solutions group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector enterprises and SMEs across the continent.

For more information, visit https://www.Liquid.Tech/.