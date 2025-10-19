The last Ebola patient in the Democratic Republic of the Congo was discharged today, marking an important milestone in the efforts to end the outbreak. The recovery kicks off a 42-day countdown to declaring the outbreak over if no further cases are confirmed.

A total of 19 patients have recovered from the disease. No new cases have been reported since 25 September. In total, 64 cases (53 confirmed and 11 probable) have been reported since the outbreak was declared on 4 September in Bulape health zone, in Kasai Province.

The outbreak occurred in a rural and hard-to-reach locality. Despite the challenges of distance, poor roads, and limited infrastructure, the Ministry of Health, with strong support from World Health Organization (WHO) and partners, acted swiftly to scale up outbreak response measures.

WHO deployed multidisciplinary teams to strengthen surveillance, clinical care, infection prevention and control, logistics, community engagement and other key response measures. A 32-bed Ebola treatment centre, fitted with a two-bed Intensive Infectious Disease Treatment Module (IIDTM), was set up in record time, the first deployment of its kind outside a simulation exercise setting in the region. Additionally, more than 35 000 people have been vaccinated against Ebola in Bulape.

“The recovery of the last patient just six weeks after the outbreak was declared is a remarkable achievement that shows how strong partnership, national expertise and determination have contributed to overcoming challenges to save and protect lives,” said Dr Mohamed Janabi, WHO Regional Director for Africa

WHO and partners remain on the ground, working closely with government to ensure measures are maintained to swiftly detect and respond to any cases as the country counts down to the end of the outbreak.

If no new cases are detected, the outbreak will be declared over in early December 2025.