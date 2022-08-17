Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com) is proud to announce that South Sudanese financial services provider, Kush Bank Plc, has been confirmed as a Gold Sponsor for South Sudan Oil&Power 2022 (https://bit.ly/3A1hgvV) – making them the official registration sponsor.

As a full-service, national financial institution operating in South Sudan, Kush Bank operates across six of the ten states in the country, providing financial and advisory services to project developers, individuals and companies. As the nation looks to strengthen energy sector developments on the back of oil, the financial services sector will serve as valuable partners for domestic, regional and international stakeholders.

By sponsoring the South Sudan Oil&Power Conference – which unites a strong community of regional and international stakeholders for two days of networking and vital dialogue and decision-making between September 13 and 14 2022, Kush Bank is reiterating its commitment to driving new investment and development across the South Sudanese and wider East African energy space.

“We are pleased to be participating in a substantive manner to this year’s conference as a Gold Sponsor. Investments in the energy sector create jobs in-country and growth in the economy of South Sudan, a priority for all of us who are focused on the nation’s continued development. From providing banking services to employees, commercial services to companies, and credit and finance solutions for projects and transactions, we are proving daily that we are a bank that is engaged and focused on the success of our clients and partners,” says Ryan O’Grady, Ag. CEO of Kush Bank.

Taking place at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Juba, South Sudan Oil&Power celebrates its fifth edition as the premier international forum driving business and investment in East Africa’s leading oil producing and oilfield services market.

For more information about South Sudan Oil&Power, visit www.SSOP2022.com.

About South Sudan Oil&Power 2022 conference:

Join us in Juba on September 13-14 for this in-person event. Online speaker positions and online live-stream are available. Contact our sales team at sales@energycapitalpower.com to see how you can promote your organization as a sponsor or exhibitor at SSOP 2022.