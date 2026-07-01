As stablecoins continue to gain traction across the financial services industry, businesses are increasingly focused on the infrastructure required to support their adoption at scale. The conversation is shifting from what is possible to what can be implemented securely, compliantly and efficiently.

This was a key theme at Money20/20 Europe 2026, where global fintech leaders gathered to discuss the future of payments. Across the event, discussions centred on artificial intelligence, regulation and reducing fragmentation across global payment systems.

Industry leaders focus on practical implementation

Sessions such as the live Agentic AI demonstrations and the Policy20 regulatory roundtables highlighted the industry's growing focus on execution rather than experimentation. Stablecoins featured prominently in conversations around faster settlements, lower costs and more efficient cross-border payments.

"Kora is well-positioned for where the industry is heading," said Tofunmi, Head, Global Partnerships at Kora. "As businesses explore new payment rails, the need for reliable infrastructure that connects local and global markets becomes even more important."

Connecting Africa to the future of payments

Money20/20 Europe reinforced the importance of payment infrastructure in enabling the next generation of financial services. Throughout the event, Kora was recognised as a trusted African payment infrastructure provider, with discussions focused on the company's expansion efforts and growing settlement capabilities.

As demand for faster and more connected payment experiences grows, Kora continues to build the infrastructure that enables businesses to collect, send and settle payments across Africa and globally.

Contact:

Lagos

Olawale Akinola [Text Wrapping Break]

Marketing Lead

olawale@korapay.com

About Kora:

Kora is a payment infrastructure platform enabling pay-ins, payouts, and settlements across Africa and beyond. Built for the complexity of African markets, Kora provides the reliability, local compliance, and settlement infrastructure that enterprises and financial institutions depend on. Learn more at www.Korahq.com.