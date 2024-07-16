The increasing demand of critical minerals for the global energy transition presents African countries with an opportunity to address environmental governance challenges and accelerate infrastructure development and economic growth through export revenues and global market cooperation. Furthermore, the development and implementation of robust governance frameworks that prioritize inclusivity and local content development is crucial for the growth of Africa’s critical mineral market and its socioeconomic advancement, according to a whitepaper published by think tank Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung in March 2024.

As part of its commitment to fostering the growth of Africa’s critical mineral industry, Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung has joined this year’s Critical Mineral Africa (CMA) Summit as a Strategic Partner. Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung will promote CMA 2024 and prospects within Africa’s critical mineral value chain to its networks.

The Critical Minerals Africa 2024 summit on November 6 - 7 serves to position Africa as the primary investment destination for critical minerals. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energy 2024 conference on November 4 - 8, offering delegates access to the full scope of energy, mining and finance leaders in Cape Town.

Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung provides insights on trends within Africa’s commodity markets and facilitates cooperation between African entities with German and global counterparts, driving sustainable development across Africa’s critical mineral and various other sectors.

In March this year, the foundation published a position paper outlining future cooperation between Germany and the African continent in various policy areas. Titled A Strategy for New Cooperation with Our African Partners, the paper underscores that Africa’s development will significantly impact Europe and Germany's future, highlighting the need for increased cooperation in critical mineral exploitation and foreign and security policy development.

German firms rank among the largest investors across Africa’s critical mineral value chain. In South Africa, German global automaker BMW is piloting hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles in partnership with mining firm Anglo American and energy company Sasol, in an effort to maximize the country’s platinum group metals (PGMs) industry. Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen are expanding their electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities and offering within the South African market, leveraging the country’s well established automotive market and vast critical minerals including copper, nickel and PGMs which are vital for vehicle manufacturing. At CMA, Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung’s members will participate in high-level panel discussions, projects showcases and exclusive networking sessions, highlighting lucrative investment opportunities for German firms within Africa’s burgeoning critical mineral landscape.

“Collaboration between African critical mineral producers and German and global stakeholders is essential to enhance the influx of investments, technologies, and next-generation skills needed for industry growth. Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung's insights and network at CMA will play a pivotal role in unlocking the full potential of Africa’s energy transition metals by fostering partnerships between African entities and European counterparts,” stated Rachelle Kasongo, Project Director at Energy Capital&Power.