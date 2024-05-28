GITEX (www.GITEXAfrica.com) is one of the most important technology exhibitions displaying a vast range of companies, brands and industry trends reflecting the current market dynamics. The move of ‘Office Products’ from Ambiente, formerly known as Paperworld Germany to Paperworld Middle East helps to increase demand, develop and motivate global trade. This is beneficial for businesses looking to adopt both innovation and growth to align with the current economic patterns.

As the leading British remanufacturer of ink and toners, DCI will exhibit at the show with KODAK-branded printer consumables for use with printers from HP, Canon, Epson and Samsung. KODAK, a legendary brand, globally known for its exceptional printing and excellent print performance assure their remanufactured printer consumables are produced in line with strict quality and page yield standards. DCI’s latest introduction to its sustainable printing supplies, ‘Refurbished Printers&Copiers’ will also make a special feature at the stand.

As budget constraints and sustainability efforts continue to increase pressure on office supplies and the need to adopt eco-practices within business, remanufactured cartridges and refurbished printers allow organisations to take the first step in reducing print costs and help develop corporate environmental awareness.

GITEX Africa offers an excellent opportunity to continue developing KODAK business and connect with both distribution partners and end users across the globe. We invite all the exhibitors and visitors from all industries to meet members from the KODAK remanufactured ink and toner team at the show who will be on hand to demonstrate the cost savings, print quality and after sales support.

The KODAK remanufactured printer consumables alongside DCI’s refurbished printers will be showcased on stand 6A-9 at GITEX Africa 2024.

About KODAK:

KODAK is an iconic name in the world of photography and printing dating back to 1888 when the first KODAK camera was first launched. Through world-class R&D capabilities and innovative solutions we offer a wide range of products from photopaper, cameras and printers to industrial digital print technology designed to capture and preserve your memories. We provide – directly and through partnerships with other innovative companies – hardware, software, consumables and services to customers in graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, packaging, electronic displays, entertainment, commercial films, and consumer products markets. KODAK endeavour to create products designed to deliver vibrant colours, sharp details and exceptional image quality all whilst committed to sustainability.

For Kodak trademark, logo and trade dress are used under license from Eastman Kodak Company.

About Dynamic Cassette International Ltd.

Dynamic Cassette International Ltd. (DCI Ltd), established in 1983 has grown to become one of the world’s leading remanufacturers of ink and toner cartridges. Specialising in UK quality, innovative R&D, ink formulation, packaging design and production all based at DCI's purpose-built production facility in Boston, Lincolnshire. DCI has a number of collection arms including The Recycling Factory (TRF), collecting over 1 million used ink and toner cartridges per month. Expanding the eco-range, TRF now specialise in refurbished printer&copiers. Additionally, DCI's house brand 'Jet Tec' is stocked by thousands of resellers across the UK, with Jet Tec GmbH servicing customers across Europe.