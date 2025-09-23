The Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Ms. Mary Muthoni, today hosted a delegation from the World Health Organization (WHO) led by The Acting WHO Representative in Kenya, Dr. Adiele Onyeze.

Discussions focused on Kenya’s progress in strengthening its national medicines regulatory system and preparations for the upcoming WHO onsite evidence verification mission. This mission will allow WHO experts to assess, the measures taken by Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) to enhance inspections, pharmacovigilance, digital systems, and inter-agency collaboration which are key steps towards achieving international recognition.

This mission marks a critical step towards Kenya attaining Maturity Level 3 which is a global standard that recognizes a regulator as stable, well-functioning and capable of ensuring medicines are consistently safe, effective and of good quality.

The PS outlined ongoing measures to equip PPB with technical resources, capacity building, and inter-agency support to enhance its effectiveness as the national regulator.

The meeting was also attended by, PPB board chair, Dr. John Munyu, CEO, Dr. Fred Siyoi and other senior ministry officials.