President William Ruto has assured the country of the Government’s support for the creative economy.

He said the government had initiated a programme under the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture to growing the arts industry.

The Head of State noted that the programme creates a continuum through which gifted youth secure dream careers after their studies.

“We would want to see the arts grow so that they can also contribute productively to our growth,” he explained.

The President was speaking on Friday during the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival hosted at State House, Nairobi.

The Initiative, he added, is a flagship project through which “we will revolutionise the way we organise sports and the arts in Kenya.”

“We are lucky that we are implementing a curriculum that recognises performing arts such as music, dance, drama and film as learning components.”

The President noted that the move will see students leave secondary school armed with knowledge — both theory and skill — in the arts.

He commended the students for the skills and talent exhibited during the performances.

“We have been educated on a lot of issues; some of the themes presented here touch the society to the core.”

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who was present said the Government will keep supporting the sector “for our country’s sustained growth”.

“The monetisation of content will help us tame unemployment and increase earnings, especially to the youth,” said Mr Gachagua.

Present were Cabinet Secretaries Ezekiel Machogu, Ababu Namwamba, Principal Secretaries Belio Kipsang, Beatricr Inyangalq, Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia, KUCCPS CEO Agnes Wahome, Chairman of the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival Prof Christopher Odhiambo, among other guests.