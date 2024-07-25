Ministry of Health, Kenya

The Ministry of Health jointly with the Council of Governors has been implementing the Medical Waste Microwave Project.

The Principal Secretary, State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni has 

today met the Belgium Ambassador H.E Peter Maddens to discuss Implementation of Phase II of the Clinical Microwave Project.

The project is aimed at reducing medical waste associated infections and environmental pollution.

10 counties benefitted from phase I of the project with 15 more equipment for phase II underway.

