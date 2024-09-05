The Ministry of Health today launched the PHC Assessment Report, emphasizing the crucial role of primary health care (PHC) in achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Kenya.

The report evaluates PHC implementation across seven counties and highlights significant progress in establishing Primary Health Care Networks (PCNs) to improve access to essential services.

The event held in Nairobi was presided over by Dr. Rebecca Kiptui, Head of Curative Services, representing the Director General for Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth. Key representatives, including Carolyne Njuguna, PATH Kenya Country Director, and Representatives of the Council of Governors (COG) and county governments, were also in attendance.

Dr. Kiptui emphasized a shift from curative to preventive health strategies, noting the establishment of 191 PCNs out of the targeted 315.

The report, “County-Level Approaches to Implementing and Financing Primary Health Care in Kenya,” offers valuable insights into policies and innovations to scale up PHC and achieve UHC. Carolyne Njuguna reaffirmed PATH Kenya's commitment to supporting the Ministry of Health in enhancing the PHC policy environment and stressed the importance of collaboration to advance Kenya's UHC goals.