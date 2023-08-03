In the endeavor to embrace multi-sectoral cooperation and enhance whole government approach in National Development as envisioned by the Kenya Kwanza Government, the Ministry of Health has joined forces with the Ministry of Defense to train staff on National Security at the International Peace Support Centre in Nairobi.

The purpose of the training is to enhance policy makers understanding of the role of the medical profession and practice in the attainment of National Security objectives.

Addressing participants during the kickoff of the training, Principal Secretary, State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni Muriuki noted that the Ministry is keen on delivering Universal Health Coverage (UHC) with Human Resources for Health (HRH) as a Key strategy for accelerating the goal and has thus prioritized capacity building for HRH at support, technical and policy levels.

"This training is therefore important as it is aimed at instilling critical thinking skills that will empower the staff to guide strategic decisions at policy level towards UHC." She said.

The program which brings together local, regional and international participants presents a great opportunity for officers to interact and learn global best practices. In addition, the interaction between military and civilian spheres offers great insights into the strengths of each as well as opportunities to draw great leadership lessons.

"I wish the officers the very best as they undertake the training at this exemplary institution. At the end of the training, we are optimistic that we will receive strategic policy makers, thinkers and leaders, equipped to facilitate the Ministry in realizing the government agenda." Said PS Muthoni.