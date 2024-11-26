The Ministry of Health remains committed to providing affordable and quality healthcare for all Kenyans. During a meeting with faith-based health stakeholders at Landmark Plaza on 25th November 2024, Cabinet Secretary for Health, Dr. Deborah M. Barasa, confirmed significant progress in the implementation of Taifa Care and the roll-out of the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Over 15.2 million Kenyans are now registered, advancing the goal of a fully publicly financed primary healthcare system. Dr. Barasa highlighted that through SHA, Kenyans now have access to free primary healthcare services at public health facilities, as well as contracted private and faith-based facilities. The program includes 8,336 contracted healthcare facilities, with 5,210 government-owned, 319 faith-based, and 2,807 private facilities.

The CS emphasized the critical role of faith-based organizations, especially in rural and underserved areas, where they are often the only available healthcare providers. She commended their efforts and reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring that all Kenyans, regardless of their income or location, have access to quality healthcare.

“The Ministry is committed to ensuring every Kenyan has access to quality and affordable healthcare, and we are achieving this through strategic collaborations and the successful implementation of the four UHC laws,” Dr. Barasa stated.

The meeting also served as a platform for stakeholders to discuss challenges and share solutions regarding the SHA rollout. Dr. Barasa confirmed that the Ministry has already paid KES 5.05 billion to healthcare providers, including KES 938.6 million to faith-based health facilities, to address financial obligations inherited from the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF). SHA is reviewing claims from October 2024 and mobilizing additional funds to clear outstanding payments.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Patrick Amoth, Director General for Health, Dr. Mohammed Abdi, Chairperson of SHA, and leaders from the Christian Health Association of Kenya (CHAK).