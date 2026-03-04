For the first time, Kenya has measured how children under five are growing, learning, and developing as part of a major national health survey, a move that could reshape how the country designs and delivers support for its youngest citizens.

The early years of a child's life are widely recognised as the most significant period of brain development. The quality of nurturing care a child receives during this time, including good health, adequate nutrition, safety and security, responsive caregiving, and opportunities for early learning, can shape children's growth and help them reach their full potential.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics completed data collection earlier this year across 30,000 households in 1,000 communities nationwide. Alongside established health indicators, the survey incorporated the World Health Organization's Global Scales for Early Development (GSED), a tool specifically designed to assess the holistic development of children from birth to three years old, capturing not just physical health but also how children are thinking, communicating, and interacting with the world around them.

The tool was adapted for the Kenyan context, translated into local languages, and delivered using simple, engaging picture cards. Alongside it, a complementary tool developed by UNICEF, the Early Childhood Development Index 2030, was also incorporated into the survey measuring the development of children from three to five years old. Together, the two tools provided comprehensive coverage of early childhood development from birth to five years old.

"Feedback from data collectors confirmed that mothers responded positively to the simple, engaging picture cards, creating a welcoming environment that supported effective data collection," said Dr Makeba, WHO Kenya technical lead for child health.

A key part of WHO's contribution was building the capacity of the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, the Ministry of Health, and partners through dedicated training on the WHO tool, enabling field teams to implement it successfully across all survey sites. The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics then took this training to the field, equipping 150 data collectors across all 47 counties.

The findings, once analysed, are expected to give Kenyan authorities a clearer picture than ever before of whether children are thriving and whether they are falling behind, and crucially, why.

The survey, formally known as the Kenya Mini Demographic and Health Survey 2025/26, was designed to provide an important health check between the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey 2022 and the next full national survey. It also gathered broader health data from women aged 15 to 49, covering maternal and child health, family planning, reproductive health, health insurance, and domestic violence.

Analysis of the results is now underway. The expectation is that the evidence gathered will directly inform national policies and spending decisions, giving planners the tools to direct resources where children need them most.

"WHO is proud to be part of this journey, and we look forward to seeing the final results and the opportunities they will create to improve the health and wellbeing of children across Kenya," said Dr. Neema Rusibamayila Kimambo, WHO representative a.i. to Kenya.